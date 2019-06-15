Bhadrak: At a time when garbage management has constantly been a headache for many civic bodies, Bhadrak town is on its way to become garbage free. All the waste produced here would be converted into compost at the Krishi Bigyan Kendra in Ranital, said a source.

The source added that the facility was recently visited by Collector Gyana Ranjan Das where he reviewed the action plan.

To give a finishing touch to the plan, the municipality Saturday created an awareness campaign through public address system. It asked the residents to not carry their garbage to dustbins any more.

According to the new plan, scavenging staff would go door to door and blow whistles to inform residents that they should bring their garbage.

The waste would be segregated at source. The scavengers would be equipped with two separate bins with them-one is for dry and the other one for wet wastages. While the wet wastages will be converted into compost, the dry kind of garbage will be recycled at the compost plant.

Organic manure will be produced from the wastages at the compost plant at Krishi Bigyan Kendra on an experimental basis.

Meanwhile, a preliminary preparatory meeting has already been convened wherein the civic body officials held a discussion with the scientists of the Krishi Bigyan Kendra. If the plan takes shape as it has been envisaged, the garbage could be recycled and put to good use.

PNN