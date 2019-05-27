Bhawanipatana: After facing debacle in the recent polls, veteran Congress leader of Kalahandi Bhakta Charan Das said that it is high time the party carries out radical revamp from top to bottom.

Talking to reporters here Sunday, Das said, ‘We had not expected such results in the general elections across the country. The results have disheartened the Congress workers and leaders.”

Now is the time to draw new strategies and forget the past and be ready for the time ahead, he noted.

“We have either failed in our strategies or to understand the strength of our adversaries,” Das lamented.

He admitted that the party has failed to reach out to the people to convince them about the party’s policies, ideologies and poll promises.

There was something wrong in selection of candidates while elections were fought in old style which led to debacles in Odisha and in the country, the veteran leader added.

Time has come to introspect on failures and strengthen the organisation from top to the bottom, he suggested.

Das suspected that EVMs were hacked by remote control mechanism, because the BJP and the BJD have no wave in the region, but got more votes.

