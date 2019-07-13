Mumbai: ‘Bharat’ actress Katrina Kaif who has recently wrapped up the shooting for Rohit Shetty’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ was spotted in a Mexican beach enjoying a much deserved break.

Katrina, flaunting her curvy figure in a blue bikini, is set to celebrate her 36th birthday July 16.

Katrina’s sultry look is winning the internet and giving us all epic holiday goals.

Eaking of her style, the actress was seen donning a blue bikini top, sparkle in her eyes, a smile on her face and wind in her hair making fans go weak on their knees.

A few days ago, Katrina gave a big statement on her ‘Bharat’ co-star Salman Khan. She said, “Salman Khan is my fitness icon. It’s so inspiring to see him passionately follow his physical targets.”

It is worth mentioning that after appearing in the Telugu film, ‘Malliswari’ (2004), Katrina earned commercial success in Hindi film industry with the romantic comedies ‘Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?’ (2005) and ‘Namastey London’(2007). She followed that with a series of box-office hits, but was criticised for her acting, repetitive roles and inclination towards male-dominated films.

Katrina’s performance in the terror drama ‘New York’ (2009) was better received, earning her a nomination for a Filmfare Award for Best Actress.

On the professional front, Katrina will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s next, ‘Sooryavanshi’, opposite Akshay Kumar.

PNN/Agencies