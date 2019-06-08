Mumbai: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer ‘Bharat’ was one of the most awaited movies of the year. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial is inching closer towards Rs 100 crore mark and eyeing the trend, it seems that ‘Bharat’ will zoom past Rs 100 crore mark in just four days.

The film also features, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Tabu, Jackie Shroff and Disha Patani in pivotal roles.

It is a Hindi remake of 2014 South Korean movie ‘An Ode To My Father’.

It earned Rs 42.3 crore on its opening day and according to reports, it is Salman’s biggest Eid opening so far.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to put latest box office figures. ”#Bharat maintains a grip on Day 3 [Fri]… Mass circuits remain strong, while some circuits faced normal decline after #Eid festivities… Should witness an upturn on Day 4 [Sat] and 5 [Sun]… Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr, Fri 22.20 cr. Total: ₹ 95.50 cr. India biz,” he tweeted.

‘Bharat’ was released on 4,700 screens in India along with 30 other countries.