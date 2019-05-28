Mumbai: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif Starrer Bharat’s promotion is in full swing and in the meantime the makers of the film have secured a U/A certificate from the censor board.

According to reports, no cut has been made in the film and that the movie was praised by the board.

This movie is among Salman’s most ambitious projects and he has great expectations from the film. Earlier, Priyanka Chopra, was picked for the project but she decided to walk out of it due to her marriage.

Subsequently, Katrina Kaif was roped in. In addition to Salman and Katrina, the film also features Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover and Tabu.

Bharat is all set to hit the theatres June 05, 2019 on the auspicious occasion of Eid. This upcoming project by Ali Abbas Zafar has created a huge interest among movie goers since its announcement.

PNN/Agencies