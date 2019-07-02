Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan, who paints often, has dedicated his latest piece of art to his 2000 film ‘Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega…’.

Salman Tuesday took to Instagram and shared a video in which he is seen sketching.

“While sketching, a song of ‘Har Dil…’ played and this dialogue was written by my friend Sajid Nadiadwala’s grandson at that point in time. I thought it was complete but…,” Salman captioned the video.

He drew a face in charcoal on a white sheet of paper and also wrote a dialogue from the film on another paper.

‘Itna karo ki kabhi kam na pade, par saala kam pad hi jaata,’ the dialogue read.

Meanwhile, Salman will be next seen in ‘Dabangg 3’ and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Inshallah’ which stars Alia Bhatt as the female lead.

IANS