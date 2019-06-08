Talcher: The Nalco linked Bharatpur coalmine here is facing closure by two months time due to non-availability of land. The public sector Nalco power plant at Angul lifts coal to the tune of 15,000 tonne from the mine per day to run its 1200MW captive power plant.

Any problem with coalmine has an impact on the performances of Nalco plant. So far the supply is not affected. Bharatpur coalmine also supplies coal to various power stations in and outside the state.

According to colliery official sources, the mine is required to produce 48,000 tonne per day but now it is producing about 25,000 tonne due to land problem.

There are cases in the court and also in the tribunals for which land is not available.

Despite several meetings at local administration level the land is not available to the coal authorities due to the opposition of local Nakeipasi villagers. Official sources said the land problem was responsible for achieving the target in last financial year.

It produced 10.6 million tonne as against the target of 15 million tonne. This year the target is fixed at 16 million tonnne which is impossible to achieve as by the end of the May the coalmine had produced 1.5 million tonne of coal.

The mining officials need about 20 hectare of land immediately for the continuance of the coal mine. It has also informed all stake holders about the possible closure of the mine.

Meanwhile, the workers also expressed apprehension of transfer once the mine is closed.

Bharatpur is not only mine at Talcher coalfield but also other coalmines are also affected by land problem hampering the coal production.

As against the target of 100 million tonne last year the coalfield had produced about 80 million tonne of coal. Land issue and frequent disruption are said to be behind such poor performances, the officials said.

(UNI)