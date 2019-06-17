Former Bigg Boss contestant and popular Bhojpuri actress Monalisa has been setting the temperature on fire with her latest bathtub picture on Instagram. In the picture she can be seen covering herself with foam.

Monalisa whose real name is Antara Biswas has also posted pictures of herself in various social media platforms. This time she has captioned the picture “ATTITUDE Haan …. ?????? #lovebeingme #attitude #lookatme #looks #nazar #last night episode.”

On the work front, the 35-year-old gorgeous diva is currently portraying the role of evil ‘daayan’ on Star Plus’ thriller-supernatural series Nazar.

Notably, she became a popular figure after she appeared in Bigg Boss 10. She teamed up with Manveer Gurjar and Manu Punjabi and the trio was quite a hit in the contestants’ house.

However, this is not the first time that Monalisa has posted such pictures. In the past also she had posted pictures with her hubby Vikrant. She certainly knows how to get temperatures soaring.

