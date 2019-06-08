Mumbai: Top Bhojpuri actress Antara Biswas aka Monalisa knows how to keep her fanbase growing on social media. The stunner has now moved from Bhojpuri movies to television and has had quite a successful run.

Monalisa, who is an avid social media user took to Instagram and shares sizzling pictures. Have a look at some of her pictures on Instagram:

The popular actress is seen playing a negative force on a popular TV show. The beautiful actress has the credit of acting in more than 125 Bhojpuri films and in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She became a household name after participating in hit reality show ‘Bigg Boss 10’.

Mona hogged the limelight as she got married to her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on the show. The couple is now happily married and shares lovey-dovey pictures every now and then.