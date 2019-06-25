Mumbai: Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, the queen of Bhojpuri movies is one of those actresses who is very active on social media and whatever she posts goes viral within minutes.

Currently she is essaying as antagonist in a TV serial ‘Nazar’ on Star Plus. With time, she has established herself as one of the most popular actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry.

Monalisa often shares pictures and videos on her social media handle. This time, the actress has shared another adorable video of herself. Recently, she posted a video in which she can be seen dancing her heart out on ‘Sidhe Sidhe Sab Chale’ while shooting for her show sporting a green coloured salwar suit.

Sharing the video she wrote, “Fun time on set while shooting for #nazar #love #fun #monsoon #dog #doglove #uffyehnoor. Video courtesy: @vishanklakhara” In the video, Monalisa can be seen grooving crazily and playing with a dog!

Monalisa got married to actor Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on the sets of Salman Khan’s reality show. She has been receiving appreciation for her role in the supernatural show ‘Nazar’. She is playing the lead role of a ‘daayan.’

Worth mentioning, she rose to fame after she appeared on the popular daily soap Bigg Boss 10.

PNN/Agencies