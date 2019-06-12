Bhubaneswar:The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation’s Investment and Facilitation Cell organised a consultation workshop Tuesday at the BMC Conference Hall.

The event was organised by the BMC, British Government and Deloitte. As part of the Smart Urban Development in Indian Cities (SmUDI), six cities were short-listed but Bhubaneswar has become the first city in the country to have a city-wide economic model on par with the City GDP Concept adopted by cities in the European Union and other Western countries.

As the next step in operation, the Bhubaneswar Investment Promotion and Facilitation Cell, the consultation workshop was organised with key officials from BMC, Bhubaneswar Development Authority, Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited, Directorate of Town Planning, Odisha Water Supply and Sanitation Board and Public Health Engineering Organisation. The delegates were invited to deliberate on the current and potential investment scenario in the city.

BMC Additional Commissioner Ananya Das chaired the workshop, which focused on sharing information regarding the processes to be adopted and the benefits of the Cell in improving the Ease of Doing Business in the city and make Bhubaneswar an attractive investment destination in the world.

The workshop culminated with the decision to formulate a City Economic Development Strategy for Bhubaneswar that includes a collective vision and action plan, aimed at improved urban governance and management, increased economic growth and employment, and sustained poverty reduction.