Bhograi: Reconstruction of famous Bhusandheswar temple on the bank of Subarnarekha under Bhograi block in Balasore will be carried out with an estimated cost of Rs 12 to 15 crore.

The temple continues to draw devotees and tourists in large numbers; sources said adding that after its reconstruction, it will be major tourist hub in the north Odisha.

Notably, the temple had fallen into ruins over years. Recently, the remains of the ancient temple were recovered by Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). It may be mentioned here that the Shiva Linga in the temple is said to be largest one in the Asia.

Many devotees, political leaders and individuals have been making efforts for reconstruction of the temple. Former Minister Ananta Das and former MP Kartikeswar Patra were instrumental in the efforts for its reconstruction.

It was estimated that around Rs 12 to 15 crore will be spent for the temple to be reconstructed like Puri Jagannath temple.

Senior engineers of the roads and buildings department, drainage department and the rural development department have drawn up a blueprint of the temple.

MLA Ananta Das laid the foundation stone for the temple reconstruction Wednesday. Locals, devotees and engineers offered puja at the Shiva Linga which is being worshipped under a tin-roof.

