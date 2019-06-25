New Delhi: Indian team management had something to cheer about Tuesday when Bhuvneshwar Kumar, coming back from an injury, bowled for around 30-35 minutes at the indoor nets in Manchester, for the first time since getting a hamstring niggle June 17 against Pakistan.

While it is still unclear if Bhuvneshwar will be in contention for the game against West Indies at Old Trafford Thursday, the close to full run-up bowling session is an indicator his injury has improved.

According to a source close to the developments, while the pacer did start with a short run-up, there was a gradual increase in the run-up under the watchful eyes of physio Patrick Farhart.

“It is indeed a positive sign as he bowled close to 30-35 minutes under Farhart’s observation. It started with a small four or five step run-in to the wicket before he kept increasing the run-up at regular intervals. He was also checked on by skipper Virat Kohli during his net session. There was no visible discomfort and that is a good sign,” the source said.

Earlier, Delhi pacer Navdeep Saini, who was named a stand-by when the Indian selectors had announced the 15-member squad, had joined the team Monday as a net bowler. “Navdeep Saini has arrived in Manchester. Navdeep is the only net bowler here and he will train with the Indian cricket team,” the source added.

There has been a speculation that Saini like Rishabh Pant has joined in as a cover, the source quashed all saying that Saini has not been flown as a cover.

“Saini has joined as a net bowler and not as anybody’s cover like Pant had come in as cover for injured Shikhar Dhawan who has been ruled out of the competition.”