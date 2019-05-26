Nehha Pendse, who rose to fame with her stay in Bigg Boss 12 house, shared a stunning black and white photo on Instagram wearing a floral bikini. However, this has not gone well with few online perverts who posted vulgar comments on her.
They started commenting how they got titillated by seeing her picture while some even went on to ask Nehha to reveal her body parts to drive their sexual desires.
However, this is not the first time that Nehha had to be at the receiving end of nasty comments. She had been body-shamed several times in the past especially for her weight. But the actress remained unfazed by all the hate and negativity that was offered to her by online trolls.
She may have been one of the first celebrities to get evicted from Bigg Boss 12 show, but the Marathi bombshell keeps her fans intrigued by giving a glimpse into her personal life every now and then on social media.
TBT thick yet happy me .. so, am almost 12 kgs lighter than what I was in this pic.. but surprisingly I got more compliments for my curvy size then 😅😛.. I love myself irrespective of any size .. probably happier now, coz I managed to sort, understand and solve my medical issues and knock those extra kilos off me .. you is beautiful in any size just make sure you is healthy and taken care of !! #transformation #dedication #fit #healthy #love #happy
