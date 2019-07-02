Mumbai: Former Bigg Boss Contestant Neha Pendse has become the talk of the town with her latest pictures on social media. Currently the actress is on a vacation in Italy.

She posted a picture where she can be seen chilling by the poolside in a pink monokini. Her captions read, “Indoor pool – controlled temp – a kickass aqua coach = happy me???? u have been a dream Milan.”

Pendse started her career as a child actor and made her debut with the film ‘Pyaar Koi Khel Nahin’ in 1999. She later was seen in films like Devdas and went on to make her television debut with the show ‘Captain House’ helmed by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms.

She also has a lot of Marathi movies to her credit.

In 2016, she played the lead role of ‘Sanjana’ in the Life OK popular comedy show ‘May I Come In Madam?’ which went off air in 2017. She later was a contestant on reality shows Comedy Dangal and Entertainment Ki Raat. In 2018, she was seen in the reality comedy game show Family Time With Kapil Sharma as the presenter opposite Kapil Sharma.

Pendse was a celebrity contestant in the 12th season of Bigg Boss. She was evicted after 4 weeks in the house.

PNN/Agencies