Hindi cinema and television actress Mandana Karimi keeps her fans entertained on social media with bold photo-shoots.

But fame and popularity do not necessarily come devoid of criticism. Earlier, the actress found herself at the receiving end of some heavy trolling for posting a topless photo and captioning it as, “It’s not your job to like me. Its mine ?? @sashajairam is this really me ? ?? Who are you? ?? #killingit #fitnotskinny #loveyourself.”

Her post did not go down well with some sections of social media and she was subsequently trolled for it. But the ‘Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3’ actress sure knows how to win her popularity back by sharing her boldest pictures from across the globe.

“Lifes a beach,and Im just playing in the sand…#sandbaby by @pegahghanbarzadeh. While I was zzzz,” she wrote on one of her posts on Instagram.

The model-turned-actress is a former air hostess.

“I was born in a conservative Muslim family and while growing up, I was very shy and quiet. I studied art. I used to spend most of my time in my room playing around with papers, cameras and colours,” she opened up on her upbringing.

Speaking about her experience in India, she said, “I had a different experience, staying without my family. I absolutely loved it! Work was great, but at that time, I had other contracts around the world. Then, in

Mandana’s rise to fame was augmented by her participation in the reality TV show ‘Bigg Boss’. She was also seen in Hindi films like ‘Roy’, ‘Bhaag Johnny’ and ‘Main Aur Charles’ among others.

Check out some of Mandana’s boldest pictures below:

PNN