Patna: The RJD Saturday announced that party leader Tejashwi Yadav will be the party’s chief ministerial candidate in the 2020 Bihar Assembly polls.

The announcement was made during the party’s national executive meeting here, in the presence of senior party leaders Jaiprakash Narayan Yadav, former MP and RJD state President Ramchander Purve.

The former Deputy Chief Minister and younger son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad was not seen in public for a month after the RJD-led Grand Alliance was routed in the Lok Sabha polls.

Yadav also failed to attend the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Bihar Assembly for the first four consecutive days.

His absence led to speculation in political circles over his leadership and several opposition leaders demanded his resignation as the RJD could not secure even a single seat in the parliamentary polls.

But RJD leaders made it clear that Yadav will continue as the Leader of Opposition.