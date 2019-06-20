Kendrapara: Tension prevailed in Trinath Bazar of Rajnagar following vandalisation of a statue of former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik set up at Biju Smruti Sadan of the town. Miscreants Tuesday night decapitated the statue.

The structure had been unveiled April 16, 2017 by former BJD MLA Alekha Kumar Jena who has since switched to BJP. Jena contested from a BJP ticket for Rajnagar Assembly seat in the last election. The Biju Smruti Sadan is now under the control of Jena.

Demanding arrest of the accused, Biju lovers Wednesday staged a road blockade by burning tyres at Trinath Bazar . Hundreds of vehicles were stranded due to the road blockade .

Rajnagar police rushed to the spot and maintained law and order. Later, the blockade was withdrawn after police assured to conduct an inquiry and arrest the accused. No FIR has been lodged at Rajnagar police station till the last reports came in, Tapan Kumar Nayak, IIC, Rajnagar, said.

