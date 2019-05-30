Bhubaneswar: Unknown bike-borne miscreants ran away with around Rs 3 lakh from a person’s car at Rajmahal Square under Capital Police station limits here Thursday afternoon. The victim has been identified as Damodar Mohapatra of Muniguda area in Koraput.

According to sources, Mohapatra, along with his friend, reportedly had come to the Capital city from Koraput in order to buy a used car from a person in the city Wednesday. They stayed at a hotel after purchasing the car.

However, they soon got dissatisfied with the vehicle after driving it for some kilometers and they decided to return the vehicle. Accordingly, they were on their way to return the vehicle when Mohapatra stopped at a mall near Rajmahal Square to buy some clothes. His friend and the driver stayed back in the car while he went to the mall. The bike-borne miscreants stopped near their car and told them that the car was leaking fuel.

Subsequently, both the driver and Mohapatra’s friend got off the car to check the leakage. Meanwhile, the looters fled with the cotton bag containing Rs 3 lakh kept on the back seat.

Later, they lodged a complaint with the Capital police who have started investigations into the matter after registering a case in this regard. Police is yet to get any concrete evidence as the shops nearby do not have any CCTV cameras installed to capture the incident. However, the sleuths are confident of apprehending the culprits soon.