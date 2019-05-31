Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police Thursday night busted a bike lifters’ gang and recovered a dozen motorcycles.

The arrested were identified as Pintu Behera, 28, a resident of Digapahandi area in Ganjam and Gadhadhar Baliarsingh, 45, of village Khajuripada under Baideswar police limits in Cuttack. Behera has been staying at Jharpada Canal Road while Baliarsingh was residing near Dolamandap Chowk in Jharpada area under Laxmisagar police limits here.

According to sources, officials of Badagada police station were engaged in blocking and checking of vehicles near Badagada High School Thursday night when the duo, going towards Cuttack Road on a motorcycle, was intercepted. They tried to flee the spot after they failed to produce any documents related to the Hero Glamour motorcycle (OD 13 D 1522) before the cops.

Suspecting their activities, the police arrested the duo after chasing them for a few metres. Later, they were brought to the police station and a case (124/19) was registered against them. The duo confessed to have stolen several bikes including the one which was seized during the course of investigation. They used to steal motorcycles from Cuttack Road and Jayadurga Nagar areas, said police sources.

Police recovered altogether 12 bikes from Baliarsingh’s residence. The duo was sent to judicial custody after being produced before the court Friday.