Keonjhar: A biker died after an unidentified vehicle hit his motorcycle near Sadar police station in this district Saturday.

The deceased has not been identified as yet but the registration number shows Sarita Mohanta as the owner of the motorcycle.

Police seized the damaged vehicle and sent the body to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) here for post-mortem.

Notably, five days ago a speeding truck crushed two sisters Nibedita das (47) and Pankajini Das (50) at the same spot while they were on their morning walk.

