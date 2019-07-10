Chhatrapur: In order to ensure attendance of employees in offices, schools and colleges, Ganjam district collector Vijay Amruta Kulange has ordered implementation of biometric attendance system.

According to sources, sub-collectors of Chhatrapur, Bhanjanagar and Berhampur, Block Developmental officers, tehsildars and sub-divisional police officers, district officers, deputy collectors and assistant collectors are directed to implement this in their offices.

The fourth Saturday of every month has been declared as a general holiday in order to improve efficiency in administration and to make it more citizen-centric. Hence, there is need to implement biometric system with immediate effect.

That apart, the government has also revised the day-to-day working hours in government offices from 10 am to 5:30 pm with a lunch break of 30 minutes from 1:30 pm to 2 pm.

PNN