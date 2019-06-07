BHUBANESWAR: At a time when biopic is being used as a tool for propaganda, a Hindi film based on the true story Mohan Mahapatra, a cleanliness activist, is set to change the narrative surrounding such movies.

The upcoming movie will be directed by Avinash Nanda. Mahapatra, who is popularly known as ‘Silver Gandhi’, has travelled seven states on foot, spreading the message of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. He holds the world record for ‘Longest Journey by Road on Foot’.

Donning Gandhi’s attire, Mohan has walked 2000 km in the last two years. He has dedicated his entire life to spread awareness on cleanliness and peace. Interacting with Orissa Post, he said, “I am a true pupil of the Prime Minister of India.”

The film will showcase his dedication for Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the flagship programme of NDA government. The story unwinds through his real-life. Mahapatra himself will play the role of the protagonist in ‘Silver Gandhi’.

Well known Bollywood and Ollywood celebrities will work in the project. The shoot will start in the first week of August. The screenplay of the movie is by Abhimanyu Mishra, music by Sudeep Jena, sound design by Subash Sahoo and direction by Avinash Nanda.

Nanda’s recent Hindi film ‘Two Desires and a Dream’ had made a record of sorts as it was a rare attempt starring world’s first-ever quadriplegic actor. The movie is being produced by Rajinder Singh Bhatia and Sangeeta Hans. One has to take into account that it’s a real person playing the role and not an actor.