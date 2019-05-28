New Delhi: Odia players Birendra Lakra and Amit Rohidas have found a place in the 18-member Indian hockey squad announced by Hockey India (HI) here, Tuesday for FIH Series Finals which will start June 6, in Bhubaneswar. Lakra has been named vice-captain of the team.

Experienced forward Ramandeep Singh makes a comeback to the team after a gap of nine months while defender Varun Kumar was rested for the Australia tour last month has also been included in the squad.

The Manpreet Singh-led squad will have PR Sreejesh and Krishan B Pathak under the bar. The defence will be manned by Harmanpreet Singh, Lakra, Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar, Rohidas and Gurinder Singh.

In the midfield along with Manpreet the others who will play a crucial role Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Sumit and Nilakanta Sharma while the attack will be manned by Mandeep Singh, Gursahibjit Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Akashdeep Singh and Ramandeep.

India are in Pool A with Russia, Poland and Uzbekistan while Pool B consist of 18th Asian Games gold medalist Japan, Mexico, USA, and South Africa.

Coach Graham Reid is of the belief that the team management has picked up a balanced side for the important eight-team tournament.

“I am very much looking forward to my first FIH tournament as chief coach of the Indian team. The FIH Men’s Series Finals is an important step in the Olympic qualification process,” Reid was quoted as saying by Hockey India.

“We have selected a well-balanced group including Ramandeep Singh, who is returning from injury and Varun Kumar who was rested for the Australian tour. Sumit and Amit Rohidas too return to bolster our defensive capabilities and our penalty corner situations. Simranjeet also returns to add some flexibility and strike power to the forward-line,” Reid added.

