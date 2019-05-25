Mumbai: Famous director, producer, screenwriter, costume designer, actor and television personality Karan Johar turned 47 today. He was born 25 May 1972 in Bombay (Mumbai) and started his directorial venture with the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998). His debut film proved to be a blockbuster. After this, film Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham (2001) was also a blockbuster hit.

However, Karan Johar’s record as producer is not as good.

Here’s a look at some of his films that failed miserably at the box office.

Kaal (2005)

Horror film ‘Kaal’ was directed by Soham Shah and was produced jointly by Karan Johar and Shahrukh Khan. Despite the star cast featuring Ajay Devgn, John Abraham, Vivek Oberoi, Esha Deol and Lara Dutta, the film was unable to meet the audience’s expectations.

Wake Up Sid (2009)

For the first time Karan worked with Ranbir Kapoor in this film. Ayan Mukherjee started his debut as director through this film starring Ranbir, Konkona Sen Sharma and Anupam Kher. This film could not be successful at the box office. After this, Ayan and Ranbir again worked together in the movie ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ which was a super hit.

I Hate Love Stories (2010)

Karan and Imran Khan worked together for the first time in this movie. Puneet Malhotra, who made his directorial debut in this film, failed to make it successful. Apart from Imran, Sonam Kapoor was also in the lead role. In this romantic comedy, the audience neither found romance nor comedy.

Ek main Aur Ekk Tu

Karan once again gave an opportunity to Imran Khan in Ek main Aur Ekk Tu (2012) which was directed by Shakun Batra. The result was the same as the movie failed due to a weak storyline. The film features Imran Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak.

Gori Tere Pyar Mein (2013)

Karan Johar, Imran Khan and Punit Malhotra joined each other for the movie ‘Gori Tere Pyar Mein’. The movie was a big flop.

Kalank (2019)

It is among the biggest projects of Karan Johar. Equipped with large sets and a large star cast, the film did not meet the expectations of the audience. The film featured Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapoor in lead roles. Directed by Abhishek Verman, the film was made at a budget of 150 crores.

PNN/Agencies