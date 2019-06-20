Mumbai: Shoaib Ibrahim celebrates his birthday June 20. Apart from his acting skills, he was in headlines for his six pack abs.

Born in Bhopal, Shoaib married to Dipika Kakkar last year, 23 February. Deepika-Shoaib’s marriage was doing the rounds in the media at that time.

Shoaib and Dipika were seen together in the TV show ‘Sasural Simar Ka’. It is said that their love story started with this show.

Recently, Shoaib shared a video on Instagram featuring him holding Dipika’s hand and entering their house:

Dipika and Shoaib merrily performed all the wedding rituals and when its video popped up on social media, Shoaib faced some leg-pulling by netizens.

What is quite interesting is the fact that all the post-wedding games between the bride and the groom were won by Dipika.

Shoaib and Dipika are both very active on social media. Both share photos and videos for their fans. Recently, on the special occasion of Eid, Shoaib bought a Ducati bike whose photos became the subject of envy for everyone.

PNN/Agencies