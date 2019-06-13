Mumbai: Known for her bold photos actress Disha Patani turns 26, Thursday.

Disha who is Tiger Shroff’s girlfriend, was recently seen in the Salman Khan-starrer ‘Bharat’ which has already done over Rs 300 crore business at the box office. On this occasion, here’s some interesting facts about Disha and Tiger.

Disha debut’s film was ‘MS Dhoni, the Untold Story’ opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Though her role was small she managed to impress the audience. Before her Hindi film debut, Disha also did a Telugu movie titled ‘Loafer’. She also appeared in music videos and her film ‘Kung Fu Panda’ was in the news headlines.

During a recent interview Disha said in order to fulfil her dreams, she left her studies midway and landed in Mumbai with only Rs 500 in her pockets. Disha also said that she used to stay alone and work but never took help from her family.

During the interview Disha revealed that she and her sister played pranks when the mobile phone services were launched. “We used to dial numbers randomly and pull peoples’ legs,” she stated.

Disha is a great dancer and had a huge crush on Ranbir Kapoor. When she used to go to school, she used to oggle at posters of Ranbir. She used to gaze at them till the time they were visible.

Before getting into a relationship with Tiger, Disha was dating TV actor Parth Samthaan. They were in a relationship for more than a year before they parted ways. The reason for the break-up however is still unknown.

Disha gifted herself in 2017 a house named ‘Little Hut’ in Bandra. She bought the house at rupees five crore. It is really impressive for a girl who arrived in Mumbai with just Rs 500 in her pockets.

PNN/Agencies