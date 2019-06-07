Mumbai: Tinsel world queen Ekta Kapoor is a very popular personality. She has created many stars from unknown entities. She in fact can be called ‘star-maker’ on the TV and web platform. Ekta is a producer who earns huge sums with her serials on the small screen. Today she turns 44 and on this occasion we would like to name some artists who rose silver screen stardom with Ekta’s help.

Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant, who started his career with serial Pavitra Rishta on TV is the first name in the list. Ekta gave him his first break. Since then Sushant has gone a long way and is now an established star in the Hindi Film industry. His latest release has been ‘Kedarnath’.

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan is another actor who owes her stardom to Ekta. She was part of the ‘Hum Panch’ serial produced by Ekta. Then came Vidya’s big break in ‘Parineeta’ opposite Saif Ali Khan and Sanjay Dutt. Since then there has no looking back for ‘The Dirty Picture’ heroine.

Ronit Roy

After a couple of flop films the serial ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ produced by Ekta gave Ronit a new lifeline. Since then Ronit has played substantial roles in a number of films and serials.