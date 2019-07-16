Mumbai: Katrina Kaif celebrates her birthday July 16. Katrina hits the headlines every alternate day. She is very active on social media. In fact, Katrina remains active on social media and keeps posting photos and videos for fans and those often go viral, which sometimes makes her the headlines.

On this occasion, we will tell you six unheard things about her

Everybody knows that Katrina Kaif is a fitness freak. Whether she is on a shoot or on a holiday, she does not forget to hit the gym. One such incident related to gym is here. During the shooting of ‘Bang Bang’ Katrina did not find a place for workout. Then Katrina with the help of a broom, started cleaning veranda which was part of her workout. Photographs related to this incident went viral on social media at that time.

In another incident, Katrina once called up her trainer who was partying. Actually, once Katrina had to go for workout in the afternoon, but at that time her trainer Yasmine was enjoying in a party. Without giving any second thought, Katrina called her up and picked her up from party.

Katrina likes to wear floral dresses so she normally prefers it, but her sister commented and said that she wears clothes like grandmother. Katrina’s stylist also said that she wears clothes like Parsi aunt.

Katrina likes online shopping. The actress said that she used to surf the online portals and used to the shortlist some and put in the cart to buy those items later. However, she used to forget that later.

Katrina loves playing cricket. On several occasions, cricket videos of her surfaced in the social media. But Katrina has different cricket rules. The actress likes batting only and she leaves the match soon after batting.

During a show, Katrina said that she wants to steal Aamir Khan’s mind, Salman Khan’s charms, Akshay Kumar’s discipline and Alia Bhatt’s awards.

PNN/Agencies