Winning the toss is one of the most important facets of cricket as it gives the captains the luxury to decide whether they want to bat or bowl first.

A captain’s decision to opt for either of the two options comes after a comprehensive study of pitch conditions, the weather, the line-ups, etc.

You either call heads or tails but have you ever seen coin toss go neither way? Sounds bizarre but this is exactly what happened during an Under-19 match between Hong Kong and Nepal.

The Nepalese captain flipped the coin up in the air but when it landed, it got stuck on the pitch right on its edge thus making for a rare and astonishing site. Eventually, the toss had to be redone.

This must be the first time😂

Today at the toss of ACC u19 asia cup qualifiers between Nepal and Hongkong.@bhogleharsha @cricketaakash @virendersehwag pic.twitter.com/3aOyrpq58z — Roshan (@ro_san17) July 9, 2019

The two captains, match officials, the umpires, everyone soaked in the rare occurrence by taking pictures and videos. Even the International Cricket Council (ICC), world cricket’s premier governing body shared pictures of the incident on social media.

The match in question was the final of the Asia U-19 Qualifier Eastern Region and was won by Nepal who opted to bowl first after winning the second toss.

PNN