Aspiring job-seekers often face strange questions during interviews.

But did you know that there is a company that offers a weird test called a ‘Coffee Cup Test’ which you have to pass in order to get a job?

The boss of this accounting software firm believes that a person’s behavior is more important than his skill-set.

During the test, the candidate is taken to the kitchen and offered a mug of coffee – after which, the interview begins. The interviewee observes the body language of the candidate, putting extra emphasis on whether the candidate, after finishing his coffee, takes the empty mug back to the kitchen or not.

It means, if you leave the cup at the table and leave, the job is not yours. Similarly, if you do take the mug back to the kitchen, you have scored well.

The boss later added that anyone can develop skills and gain knowledge, but behavior and manners is something that sets a worthy candidate apart.