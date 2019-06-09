Bhubaneswar: Police Sunday got some vital clues in the failed kidnapping bid of city businessman at Nayapalli during the wee hours Saturday. Some unknown miscreants were trying to kidnap Siva Sundar Das who fortunately escaped as the kidnappers mistook RTO officials as cops and fled the spot leaving the victim in the car at Vani Vihar flyover near Sahid Nagar police station.

The sleuths have been examining the video footage of the CCTV installed at the victim’s residence at Nayapalli. The incident of kidnapping has been captured in the CCTV camera. Police have started a manhunt after identifying the accused kidnappers.

However, the registration number of the SUV car was found to be that of a scooter. Police have also been interrogating the owner of the scooter in order to elicit the identity of the kidnappers.

Meanwhile, sources in the police said that the possibility of the involvement of the customers— who had incurred huge losses in the stock market after investing in his trading company— in the crime could not be ruled out. The kidnappers did not harm him during the whole episode.

Notably, Das was sleeping in his car after some altercations with his wife Friday night. At around 3 am Saturday, the gun-wielding miscreants suddenly appeared at the spot and dragged him out of the car after forcefully opening the vehicle’s door. The kidnappers had put a gun to his head when he tried to resist.