New Delhi: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Friday did not participate in the voting for introduction of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2019 or Triple Talaq Bill in the Lok Sabha citing inappropriateness of some clauses in the Bill.

The BJD stated that there is need for some changes in the Bill especially the criminality clause. The party MPs said that the government should remove criminality clause from the Bill.

However, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Friday introduced the Bill to protect the rights of married Muslim women and to prohibit divorce by pronouncing talaq three times by their husbands.

He said the issue is not about religion but about the protection of women. He also quoted Article 15 of the Constitution to stress his point and said the law is to give justice to women, who are victims of instant talaq.