Bhubaneswar: Early trends in Odisha have given the incumbent Biju Janata Dal (BJD) a clear majority in Assembly. The party is leading in over 90 Assembly constituencies while the BJP is leading in 27 seats. The Congress is leading in 13 seats only. In Lok Sabha, the regional party is leading in 11 seats while the BJP is ahead in eight LS seats. Among LS segments, the BJP is leading in Balasore, Bargarh, Puri, Bolangir, Bhubaneswar, Kalahandi, Sundargarh and Mayurbhanj constituencies. The Congress may once again draw a blank in LS seats in Odisha.

PNN