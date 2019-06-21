The party to support BJP candidate Ashwini Vaishnaw for the third seat

Bhubaneswar: Putting all speculations over its nominees for the by-elections to three Rajya Sabha seats to rest, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Friday named its two nominees and announced that the party will support BJP candidate Ashwini Vaishnaw for the third post.

Speaking to the media here this evening, BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that BJD IT cell head Amar Patnaik and party spokesperson Sasmit Patra will be the BJD’s nominees for Rajya Sabha by-polls. In addition, the ruling party will support BJP candidate Ashwini Vaishnaw for the third seat.

Aswini is a former Odisha cadre IAS officer (1994 batch) and has served as the private secretary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Interestingly, the BJD chief had first announced that Aswini is his party candidate. The BJP was quick to claim that the former bureaucrat was its candidate for the by-poll. Soon, Naveen came up with a clarification saying, “I think there was some confusion over Ashwini. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to me on this issue. We will support their candidate Ashwini Vaishnaw for the third Rajya Sabha seat from the state.”

Recently, Naveen had met the Prime Minister and also supported the BJP’s candidate for the Lok Sabha Speaker’s post. The regional party is also supporting Modi’s ‘One Nation One Election’ proposal. Hence, the sudden change in BJD’s ‘equidistance’ policy to backing the BJP candidate has created sparks in the state’s political circle.

Though Naveen had promised former party MP Prasanna Patsani to send him to the Upper House of the Parliament, his name did not find place in the party’s list of nominees. The party’s decision has also disheartened former MLA and a strong aspirant for a Rajya Sabha seat, Ramesh Chandra Chyau Patnaik.

The three RS seats from Odisha fell vacant due to resignations of Achyutananda Samanta, Pratap Keshari Deb and Soumya Ranjan Patnaik. While Deb and Patnaik have been elected to the 16th Assembly, Samanta was elected to the 17th Lok Sabha from the Kandhamal constituency.

Another RS member Anubhav Mohanty, who has been elected to Lok Sabha from Kendrapara, had also resigned from the Upper House. However, by-election for this seat will not be held now, as less than a year is left for the completion of the tenure, said sources.

The tenure of seats vacated by Samanta and Patnaik will end April 3, 2024, whereas the Upper House seat vacated by Deb will end July 1, 2022.

The last date for filing nomination papers for the by-poll is June 25, while scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on the next day (June 26). Polling for the vacated seats will be done July 5 between 9 am and 4 pm. The polled votes will be counted on the same day at 5 pm.