Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has said that it will extend its support to BJP led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominee Om Birla during the election for Lok Sabha Speaker scheduled to be held Wednesday.

According to BJD Parliamentary Party leader Pinaki Misra, a decision on this context was taken at the meeting of the parliamentary body of the party in New Delhi.

The party has also signed the proposal on nomination of Birla as Lok Sabha Speaker.

According to reports, apart from BJD; Shiv Sena, National People’s Party, Mizo National Front, Akali Dal, Lok Janshakti Party, YSRCP, JDU, AIADMK and Apna Dal have signed the proposal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari were among the proposers of Birla’s name for the Speaker’s post.

It may be mentioned here that BJD’s support to the BJP candidate is largely symbolic since NDA has enough numbers in the lower house of the Parliament to make its candidate win the key post.

The saffron party has nominated two-term MP from Rajasthan Birla for Lok Sabha Speaker’s post. He has been a three-time member of the Rajasthan Assembly before choosing to contest Lok Sabha polls.