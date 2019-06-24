New Delhi: Referring to the President’s speech that called for cooperative federalism, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Monday stated that ‘constructive cooperation’ between the Centre and state governments is need of hour.

While speaking on motion of thanks on the President’s address, BJD Parliamentary party leader Pinaki Mishra said the people of Odisha voted Naveen Patnaik in the state while Narendra Modi in the Centre. The state people are very clear in their mandate. They want both the Centre and State government to work together for development of the state.

“The people of Odisha have elected Naveen Patnaik for the fifth time, but they have also seen fit to give the mandate to Narendra Modi’s government. There should be constructive cooperation among the Centre and the state governments,” said Pinaki Mishra.

The Puri MP acknowledged the work done by the Union government in last five years and said that ‘a lot of work is yet to be done’.

He also reiterated BJD’s long pending demand of special status to Odisha. He said that, states which are in the path of cyclones like Fani, should be brought under special focus state category.

While speaking about the participation of women in the Parliament and state Assemblies, the BJD MP urged the government to pass the Women Reservation Bill, to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in the legislature.

“The time for the Women’s Reservation Bill has come. If the government agrees, this Bill can be passed anytime, even tomorrow. I urge the government on behalf of Biju Janata Dal that this Bill is passed soon,” he said.

He also urged that the government should work for the betterment of High Courts in the country as majority of people find justice in the High Courts.

He sought increase in the retirement age of High Court judges.

“The SC has only 30 judges, yes, but the majority of the people find justice in the High Courts across the country,” said Mishra.

The BJD MP said that the Union government should focus on macro issues and micro issues should be left for the state governments. He asked the government to invest in railway services in the state and promised that the revenue from Railways from Odisha would be doubled.