Bhubaneswar: The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) was leading in nine Lok Sabha seats in Odisha as per initials trends Thursday, officials said.

In Aska Lok Sabha seat BJD seat Pramila Bisoyi is leading against her nearest BJP rival Anita Subhadarshini by 852 votes, they said.

Prasanna Acharya of the BJD is leading by 358 votes against his nearest BJP rival Suresh Pujari in the Bargarh Lok Sabha constituency.

In Balangir Lok Sabha seat Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo of the BJP is leading against her nearest rival Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo of the BJD by 727 votes.

BJD candidate Mahesh Sahoo is leading against his nearest BJP rival Rudra Narayan Pany by 1,349 votes in the Dhenkanal seat.

Sarmistha Sethi of BJD is leading against her nearest BJP rival Amiya Kanta Mallick by 513 votes in the Jajpur seat.

In the Kalahandi Lok Sabha seat, Basanta Kumar Panda of BJP is leading against his nearest BJD rival Puspendra Singh Deo by 195 votes.

Achyutananda Samanta of the BJD is leading against his nearest BJP rival Kharabela Swain of BJP by 756 votes in the Kandhamal Lok Sabha seat.

In Keonjhar seat BJD candidate Chandrani Murmu is leading against her nearest BJP rival Ananta Nayak by 329 votes.

Kausalaya Hikaka of the BJD is leading against his Congress rival Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka by 226 votes in Koraput Lok Sabha seat.

In Nabarangpur seat, Ramesh Chandra Majhi of BJD is leading against his nearest BJP rival Balabhadra Majhi by 114 votes.

Nalini Kanta Pradhan of BJD is leading against his nearest BJP rival Nitesh Ganga Deb by 677 votes in the Sambalpur seat.