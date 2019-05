Khurda: The MLA candidates of ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) are leading in Khurda, Begunia and Chilika Assembly segments, EC sources said.

BJD’s Jyotirindranath Mitra is leading in Khurda Assembly segment. Similarly, the ruling party’s Rajendra Kumar Sahoo and Prasanta Kumar Jagdev are leading respectively in Begunia and Chilika Assembly constituencies, the source added.