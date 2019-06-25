Bhubaneswar: After the infamous case of heckling of family of a martyr from Cuttack by a BJD MLA, another case of disrespect to the martyrs and deceased was noticed in the State Assembly Tuesday.

After the Governor’s address to the Odisha Legislative Assembly on the opening day, followed by other items on the agenda, the House rose to pay its tribute to the deceased politicians and martyrs from Odisha as per the directive of the Speaker.

But the ruling party MLA from Tirtol, Bishnu Das, was caught napping in his seat when others were paying tribute.

It was noticed when other legislators stood up to pay respect to the deceased, Das continued to keep his head down and seemed taking a nap in the full glare of his colleagues and an array of media persons.

Earlier in the day, Speaker Surya Narayan Patro gave condolence speeches on former ministers Bed Prakash Agarwal and Gangadhar Pradhan and ex-members Dutikrushna Panda, Chandrasena Naik and Parikhita Karna. The House also paid condolences to Pulwama martyrs Prasanna Kumar Sahoo, Manoj Kumar Behera and Ajit Kumar Sahoo who were from Odisha.

Later, when pointed out, MLA Bishnu Das tried to defend himself and denied taking a nap during the Condolence Motion.

“I was not sleeping. I was listening to the conversations. I was aware of the things discussed in the House. I have full respect for the martyrs who lose their lives for the nation,” he said.