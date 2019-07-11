New Delhi: Expressing dissatisfaction over allotment of funds to Odisha for railways, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Thursday sought the Centre’s attention towards the significance of railways in the socio-economic development of the state.

Participating in the discussion on Demands for Grants under the control of the Ministry of Railways for 2019-20, Berhampur MP Chandra Sekhar Sahu (BJD) said, “We are surprised to see the Centre’s allotment to Odisha in railways. Odisha needs more railway projects which are crucial for the socio-economic development of the state.”

Earlier, there used to be a separate railway budget which was providing opportunities to the members to raise issues related to their constituencies, he said. “We are surprised that the Centre’s allotment to Odisha in railways is not adequate despite the fact that several railway projects have remained incomplete. Odisha needs more railway projects. It is important for the economic and social development of the state,” Sahu said.

Mentioning the current status of several projects which are still incomplete, Sahu said, “Our government in the state has offered financial assistance to the projects like Koraput-Nabarangpur and Koraput-Malkangiri. These projects will connect the mineral-rich areas and tribal areas with the major cities.”

The BJD MP urged the Union government to introduce new railway lines and also requested for extension of existing railway network.

“The Ministry of Railways should consider introduction of a train from Berhampur to Surat as around 30 lakh people from Odisha reside in Surat. New trains may be introduced between Mumbai and Bhubaneswar, Bangalore and Berhampur for better connectivity. The Odisha Sampark Kranti and Bhubaneswar Duronto Express may be extended up to Berhampur,” the Parliamentarian said.

The extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani, Sahu said, has devastated railway network in the state. Several railway stations have also been damaged due to the storm.

“The Cyclone Fani has damaged the railway station in Puri and the infrastructure created by the railways. There is a need for separate allocation of funds for the railways to redevelop the railway network. Our Chief Minister is committed to redevelop Bhubaneswar railway station as a world-class station,” Sahu said.

The Berhampur MP also urged the Centre to expedite the railway locomotive workshop project in Kalahandi citing that it would create a lot jobs for the people in the area. He also urged for developing Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) in Puri-Bhubaneswar and Cuttack for the benefit of daily commuters.

“Our state has historically faced discrimination in allocation of funds for railway projects. This is the time the Union government helps our state as the big brother and expedite these projects,” Sahu added.