New Delhi: Raising questions over the transparency in the Medical Council of India (MCI), the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Tuesday sought Union government’s response on its plans to strengthen the accountability of MCI.

Speaking on behalf of the party in Lok Sabha on the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill, 2019, Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty asked the Centre whether the MCI has misused some of the provisions in the Act and what are the steps the government is taking to prevent misuse of any provision of the Act.

“How the government is planning to strengthen the accountability of MCI and what action the government will take on the officers who misused the powers of MCI,” Mohanty asked.

He further raised the question over the provision for increasing the number of members of Board of Governors.

“What is the reason to increase the number of members of the Board of Governors? Is the government planning to deploy the retired bureaucrats and will it not create scuffle between bureaucrats and doctors,” Mohanty said.

He also asked does the government propose to settle the grievances of the public against the MCI?

During the discussion on the Bill, the BJD Parliamentarian made a special request to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to open a medical college in his constituency – Kendrapara.

“I would request the government to open a medical college in Kendrapara. All support will be provided to you from the state government,” Mohanty said.

It is to be mentioned here that the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill, 2019, introduced by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan in the Lower House, seeks bringing in transparency, accountability and quality in the governance of medical education in the country. It superseded the existing MCI and vests its powers in a Board of Governors until the council is reconstituted.