New Delhi: While supporting the National Investigation Agency (NIA) (Amendment) Bill, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Monday sought clarification from the Union government over expansion in the scope of investigation in states without consulting the state police.

While speaking on behalf of the party in the Lower House, senior BJD leader Bhartruhari Mahtab objected to the investigations by the NIA which were done without informing the state police.

“There is a need to expand the scope of NIA. In this Bill, you have mentioned that investigation can be conducted by the NIA without consulting with the state police. We have a federal structure and the highest police officer is also a servant of this country. You have stated that in case of a law-and-order situation, the DGP will be informed,” said Mahtab.

Citing the Kolkata police commissioner case where the CBI and state police engaged in a tussle, Mahtab stated in the Lok Sabha that such kind of a situation should not arise between the Centre and state forces.

He further said that while investigating in foreign shores, there are provisions in the Bill to consult with the authorities of that country but in our own country no provisions are made to consult at least the highest officer of the state police during the investigation.

“I support the amendment but I need certain clarifications especially with regard to the provision of consulting the state police for investigation,” Mahtab said.

It is to be mentioned here that the Lok Sabha passed the National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2019 to expand the scope of investigation (in foreign shores) and bring human trafficking in the fray.

The Bill also provides that the Central government and the state governments may designate one or more courts of session as ‘Special Court’ or ‘Special Courts’ for conducting the trial of offences under the act.