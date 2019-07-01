New Delhi: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Monday sought details of recruitments in Central Universities after the promulgation of Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers’ Cadre) ordinance by the Union government.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha on the Bill, BJD MP from Cuttack Bhartruhari Mahtab said there are over 7,000 vacancies in the Central Universities across the country.

“The vacancies did not arise immediately. They were there for many years. I wanted to ask the minister as to how many teachers were recruited following the promulgation of the ordinance,” Mahtab said.

He also sought clarification on the amendment which seeks the issuance of notification for recruitment by the Centre.

“It needs to be clarified whether the Ministry of Human Resource Development or the University Grants Commission issues the notification for recruitments in the Central Universities,” Mahtab said.

The Cuttack MP spoke about the sorry state of affairs the Koraput Central University. He said a large number of vacancies are there in the university and it is functioning with 11-12 teachers only.

It is to be mentioned here that the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers’ Cadre) Bill, 2019, provides for reservation of posts in appointments by direct recruitment of persons belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SCs), the Scheduled Tribes (STs), the socially and educationally backward classes (SEBCs) and the economically weaker sections, to teachers’ cadre in certain central educational institutions established, maintained or aided by the Central government.

The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha Monday.