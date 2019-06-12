BJP fails to garner majority in 95 segments,

Congress in

140 seats

Bhubaneswar: A year before the completion of Assembly tenure in 2004, Biju Janata Dal president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has taken the decision to dissolve the House and go for simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Odisha.

Since then, the state is going for simultaneous elections and ruling BJD is getting benefits from this. BJD formed government in Odisha for fifth term by winning 112 seats in the recently concluded Assembly election. BJP, which emerged as principal opposition party, has got just 23 seats while Congress was relegated to the third position with just nine seats.

In the Lok Sabha elections, BJD had won 12 seats while BJP got eight and the lone Koraput seat went to Congress. Seven Assembly segments come under one Lok Sabha constituency. Altogether, Odisha has 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats.

However, the Assembly-wise vote statistics of MP candidates shows surprising outcome as only five out of 21 elected candidates have got clear majority in all seven MLA segments under their respective constituency.

Going by the statistics available with the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), out of 147 Assembly segments where LS election was held, BJD failed to get mandate in 59 Assembly constituencies, BJP in 95 segments and Congress in 140 seats.

In the other way, the BJD has been able to get clear majority in 88 Assembly segments, BJP in 52 and Congress in seven MLA seats.

Analysing the Assembly-wise votes of winning MP candidates, it was found that BJD was defeated in 16 Assembly constituencies while BJP candidates were trounced in 17 MLA seats. The only winning Congress candidate from Koraput, Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, won in four MLA segments and was defeated in Bissamcuttack, Koraput and Potangi areas.

Keonjhar MP Chandrani Murmu (BJD) who won in five MLA segments was defeated in Patna and Keonjhar seats while Bhadrak MP Manjulata Mandal (BJD) was defeated in Soro and Dhamnagar Assembly segments.

However, five BJD MPs from Jajpur, Kandhamal, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Aska have won in all MLA segments in their respective constituencies.

Similarly, Dhenkanal MP Mahesh Sahoo (BJD) was defeated in Parjanga and Pallahara Vidhan Sabha segments, Nabarangpur MP Ramesh Majhi (BJD) was defeated in Umerkote, Nabarangpur, Kotpad and Malkangiri seats.

Puri MP Pinaki Misra and Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab tasted defeat in two Assembly constituencies each while Berhampur MP Chandra Sekhar Sahu was unable to get mandate in one seat.

Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari (BJP) was defeated in Bijepur segment from where Naveen Patnaik got elected to Assembly. Patnaik, however, has quit the seat later. Sundargarh MP Jual Oram did not get majority in Bonai segment.

The saffron party’s Sambalpur MP Nitesh Ganga Deb, Mayurbhanj MP Biswaswar Tudu, Balasore MP Pratap Sarangi and Bolangir MP Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo were defeated in three Assembly segments each.