Nabarangpur: Biju Janata Dal’s (BJD) Sadashiv Pradhani has emerged winner in the Nabarangpur Assembly seat, EC sources said, after concluding of the last rounds of counting in the tribal-dominated area.

Pradhani got the victory after defeating his close opponent BJP’s Gouri Shankar Majhi by a margin of 7,079 votes. Majhi got 57, 758 votes. The EC source added that Pradhani polled 64,837 votes, Congress’ candidate Sadan Nayak and Independent candidate Vedvyas Bhatra received 54,907 and 5,946 votes respectively. 3,936 votes went to NOTA.