Paradip: Setting to rest all speculation that had been doing the rounds after the expulsion of top leader Damodar Rout from the party, the BJD has once again emerged victorious in the Paradip Assembly segment. This has worked simply because of the party’s idea of nominating Damodar’s son, Sambit Routray from the same constituency.

After being kicked out from the BJD, veteran Damodar had vowed that he would not allow any BJD candidate to win from Paradip. But then it was his son only who overcame all obstacles to keep the BJD flag flying high here. This is the third successive time that the BJD has won this seat. In 2009 and 2014, it was Damodar who had emerged victorious from this constituency.

As news of Sambit’s victory spread, party workers and his followers celebrated by bursting crackers and offering sweets to people. On the other hand, gloom descended in the BJP and Congress camps.

PNN