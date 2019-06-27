Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA Rajanikant Singh was elected Deputy Speaker of Odisha Assembly Thursdsay.

His candidature was supported by all the parties in the House.

Leader of House and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had moved a motion named ‘Rajanikant Singh, a member of this House, be chosen as the Deputy Speaker of this House’.

Singh is a senior BJD legislator representing Angul constituency and being elected to the House since 2004. He had worked as Steel and Mines Minister under Naveen Patnaik government earlier.

BJD veteran Surjya Narayan Patro is the Speaker of the house.