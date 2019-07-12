Kendrapara: BJP General Secretary Arun Singh Thursday alleged that huge amounts of money were being distributed by the BJD in Patkura, and added that the party had raised the matter with the CEO.

Singh Thursday organised a press meet here with other BJP leaders on the Patkura poll. Addressing the media, Singh alleged that BJD leaders, including BJD nominee, were distributing money among voters.

“The distribution of money should be stopped immediately. We have already written to the CEO and have asked him to take strict action,” said Singh.

Many BJD supporters and leaders are supporting Bijay Mohapatra. If you ask them privately they say Bijay Mohapatraji should be there in the Assembly, said Singh.

Patkura voters have made up their minds to vote for Bijay Mohapatra. So he is going to win with a huge margin. Voters know that only Bijay can bring development to Patkura as he has a good rapport with Union ministers. Bijoy is a National Executive Member of the BJP and is in the core committee of the state unit. So he can bring lots of projects from the Centre for the development of Odisha, Singh said.

He also showed photos of BJD candidate Sabitri Agrawalla distributing money to voters. He said he had collected the photos from locals. “The voters of Patkura have seen the distribution of money by the BJD, but they have decided to vote for Bijay Mohapatra,” Arun said.

Today a BJP worker was coming to Patkura. He came across some vehicles which had stopped midway and money was being distributed from the vehicles to voters, said Singh.

Responding to the BJD’s support for BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidate and the talk of a nexus between the BJP and the BJP, Singh said, “We are happy that the BJD has supported the BJP’s RS candidate. We have not supported them, but they supported our candidate.”

Attempts to contact BJD MLAs Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak and Pratap Deb for their reactions to Arun Singh’s allegations failed as they did not answer the calls.

PNN