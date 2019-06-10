Kolkata: Train services were disrupted and normal life in West Bengal’s Basirhat sub-division was affected Monday due to a 12-hour general strike called by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in protest against the killing of their party workers in Sandeshkhali.

The saffron party workers held a protest demonstration squatting on the rail track at Bhyabla station in North 24 Parganas in the morning, that led to disruptions in local train services in the Sealdah-Hasnabad division.

Most shops remained shut. Most of the private transports were not seen on the roads while state-owned transports were spotted.

“Law and order situation has been under control. The strike has affected life partially,” police said.

A severe clash broke out between Trinamool and BJP workers in Sandeshkhali’s Hatgachi area over the removal of saffron party flags Saturday afternoon.

The police have so far confirmed deaths of three political workers — two from BJP and one from Trinamool Congress in the incident, though the two parties claim at least eight deaths.

However BJP claimed that four of their workers have been shot dead from point blank range and several others have gone missing while Trinamool alleged three of their workers were killed.

Apart from the 12 hour general strike called by the BJP in Basirhat sub- division, the saffron party will also observe ‘Black Day’ across the state Monday to protest against the killing of their party men.

Sunday, a saffron party delegation was stopped by the police from bringing the bodies of two of its slain workers from Sandeshkhali to Kolkata. The bodies were then sent back to Sandeshkhali for performing the last rites.

